LG inaugurates SMVDSB’s hi-tech Call Centre for devotees

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Jan 14: Taking a major leap towards creating a robust response mechanism to address the queries and grievances regarding Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji pilgrimage, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, today inaugurated a hi-tech, round the clock Call Centre for devotees of the Holy Shrine at Spiritual Growth Centre, here.

Terming the Call Centre as yet another initiative of the Shrine Board towards optimum utilization of available technologies for larger facilitation of the pilgrims, the Lt Governor said that the first such facility put in place by the Shrine Board, will be of immense help to the devotees worldwide, as their queries and grievances in regard to the pilgrimage will be addressed by providing them information sought for on real-time basis.

Underscoring the significance of the new facility, the Lt Governor observed that the initiative is aimed at providing much needed assistance to the pilgrims to plan their visit to this most revered Holy Shrine, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, yatra status, availability of helicopter services, battery operated vehicles, accommodation and other facilities at any given point of time, making their yatra experience more pleasant and memorable.

The devotees can enquire about the booking and other facilities made available by the Shrine Board and can also contact in case of any emergency or for any medical help during the Yatra, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board for adopting the available technologies and taking various innovative measures for making continuous improvement and extending all requisite facilities to ensure best possible arrangements for the visiting pilgrims.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the salient features of the Call Centre and the services made available to the devotees therein.

The Call Centre has SMS, outbound services and e-mail services for the convenience of the devotees. The queries of the devotees will be addressed by providing them required information spontaneously. This facility will remain operational round the clock and will have 6 Work Centres at a time initially, which will be later extended up to 30, with Primary Rate Interface (PRI) line of BSNL having Telephone Number 01991-234804. The persons deployed at the Call Centre in three shifts will take the calls and provide all the yatra related information to the devotees, it was informed.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, inspected the facilities being provided by the Board at the Spiritual Growth Centre, which include Library-cum Research Centre, Conference Hall Museum, Meditation Hall, Human Resource Development Centre, Souvenir Hall, Havan and Yagya Shalla.

The Lt Governor asked the management to explore possibility for developing e-Library as well, in order to provide the access of the spiritual knowledge books to the people across the globe.

He also inspected the Prasad Management Unit there and received firsthand appraisal of the functioning of the facility.

Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi; senior officers of District Administration and Shrine Board were also present on the occasion.