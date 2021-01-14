Mir slams BJP for undermining political sagacity of Jammu people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee president GA Mir today claimed that BJP Government in the midst of a collapsing economy, “turning a disaster into an opportunity to fill its coffers.”

He said despite lower international prices, the Government has “broken all records of profiteering” by exorbitantly raising excise duty instead of passing on the benefits to common people, adding that every household was hurting due to the increased price of gas cylinders.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Makar Sakranti at Gangyal today, Mir said Congress will emerge stronger, serve the people and steer the State to peace, progress and development. The recent poll outcome in DDC elections, the party contested is testimony of the public support, which is available in immense measure in J&K.

JKPCC chief slammed the BJP for twisting the statistics and said this spoke of its fear and frustration in the wake of imminent rejection by the people of Jammu & Kashmir. In their enthusiasm, he added, the BJP leaders were forgetting that they have been rejected by people of J&K. “Therefore, they have no reason to celebrate over the so-called edge in some constituencies,” he said, reminding the BJP of their declining vote share in Jammu region.

“Jammu has suffered the most during the BJP’s rule of over six years of ‘misrule’ in, and the electorate has firmly taught the party a lesson by power of their votes for the betrayal,” he said, adding that defeat has unnerved the BJP leadership, and that was why they were indulging in name calling and mudslinging.

He held BJP Government responsible for all miseries of general masses who were ditched by their elected representatives. He alleged that despite getting huge mandate from Jammu, BJP backstabbed aspirations of Dogras and surrendered for the lust of power.

Senior Congress leaders Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Satish Sharma, Surinder Singh and Shamsher Singh were also present on the occasion.