5 arrested in attempt to murder case with weapon of offence: SSP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Bagh-e-Bahu Police arrested five persons involved in attempt to murder case along with weapon of offence.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Shridhar Patil while interacting with media persons here today.

Divulging the details, SSP said that on January 8 this year, a complaint was lodged by Parvinder Singh alias Lucky, son of Harpal Singh, a resident of Satellite Colony Bathindi with Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu stating that five persons identified as Rasvinder Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, Surjeet Singh alias Sonu, Pawandeep Singh and Amarjeet Singh alias Raju Thatha along with other unknown persons attacked him with stones and sticks and also fired two rounds with the intention to kill him. During this incident, a Scorpio bearing registration number JK02CD-7999 belonging to BJP worker also got damaged.

SSP informed that on this information, a case under FIR Number 4/2021 under Sections 307, 427, 147 and 148 IPC and 3/25 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu and hunt was launched to nab the attackers.

During the course of investigation, special team of Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu led by SHO Inspector Kirti Sharma was constituted under the supervision SDPO City East Jammu Bikram Kumar, SSP said, adding that the team conducted raids in various locations including Jammu, Samba and Kathua district to arrest the accused persons.

SSP informed that after putting hectic efforts and with the help of technical assistance, the police team managed to arrest all the accused Ravinder Pal Singh, Amarjeet Singh alias Raju Thatha, Surjeet Singh, Rasvinder Singh and Pawandeep.

Weapon of offence (pistol) used in the incident has also been recovered in the case, SSP said, adding that further investigation of the case is going on.