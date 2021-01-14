Political activists call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 14: Political activist and President, Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP), Mir Junaid today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Junaid submitted a memorandum of issues and demands to the Lt Governor highlighting various important political and socio-economic issues related to welfare of the marginalized and under privileged sections of the society, drug de-addiction and infrastructural development.

Similarly, another Political activist and former Vice Chairman, JK Cements, Er. Nazir Ahmad Yatoo also called on the Lieutenant Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance pertaining to Forest Rights Act, compensation to affected farmers of Srinagar Ring Road in Wathora area of Budgam district and setting up of maternity hospital in Chadoora Sub-division of Budgam.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development, besides taking all necessary measures to address the concerning issues of the people of J&K. He assured the Political Activists that the genuine issues projected by them would be taken up for their early redressal and urged them to continue working towards promoting the welfare of the people.