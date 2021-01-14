Need to give special attention to Chanderbhaga region: Fairoz

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Former National president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Congress leader Fairoz Khan today said that there was urgent need to give special attention to Chanderbhaga region in the J&K UT.

Addressing press conference here today, Khan threw light on various issues of Chenab belt and State as a whole such as the increasing earthquakes, the issue of National Highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar, condition of local roads, lack of electricity, restoration of 4G network, restoration of statehood, age relaxation for KAS aspirants and forest rights law in J&K.

Khan said that most of the roads in the region are in deplorable condition and no one is paying a heed towards these roads despite the numerous accidents taking place. He further stated that the condition of National Highway from Jammu to Srinagar is in bad shape and Ramban district is suffering due to this. He said road to Ahma Dardehi in Sujmatna Panchayat & Bonjidar to Pogal Road are need for the hour in Banihal area.

Fairoz also discussed the increasing earthquakes in the Chenab region. He said that the whole Chenab valley has become prone to earthquakes and has turned into a seismic zone. This is really a serious issue and the lives of millions of residents of these three districts, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, is at stake. Khan further pointed out that one of the reasons for the frequent earthquakes is the pressure of water collected in artificial lakes due to the construction of dams in the region. He said Salal, Baglihar and Dulhasti dams are located in the region along with many smaller one also which has created a reservoir induced seismicity, and this has resulted in frequent earthquakes in the region. He demanded that Govt must access the loss caused to people.

Khan also laid stress on the need to restore the 4G network and statehood. He said that businesses, students and everyone is suffering due to the low-speed internet as most of the work are being done online and it is very difficult to manage on a low-speed internet. He also said that the status of statehood shall be restored as J&K has lost its glory due to downgrading to UT. It is unprecedented that a State is downgraded to Union Territory.

He stressed on proper functioning of Trauma Hospital Ramban , availability of doctors and proper running of PHC in the whole Chenab valley.

Ajay Kumar, National delegate and Election Commissioner of NSUI, Chander Kant State general secretary and Janagir Katoch.