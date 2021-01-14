J&K people stamped NC as force to reckon with in DDC elections: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 14: Describing National Conference as pan Jammu and Kashmir party, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said its vast mass cadre feels proud of being the State subjects of J&K and citizens of India.

“If the people of this part of the country are not patriots then who are”, Rana said while addressing a public meeting in the border township of Rajouri, first time after National Conference registered magnificent victory in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in both the regions with enviable striking rate.

The occasion was marked by felicitations to the newly elected DDC Councilors from Kalakote, Anita Thakur; Dungi, Abdul Khalid; Dhangri, Th Rameshwar Singh; Mogla Shameem Akthar and Peeri, Ch Naseem.

Rana said the DDC election results have served as an eye opener for all those who had written off the National Conference in the mistaken belief of having representative character. By rejecting them and restricting their presence in just four districts of the Jammu region with dwindling share of votes, the people have actually shown them their real place. Such has been the humiliating defeat for the BJP that it’s sitting MP of Jammu-Poonch Constituency and the State President could not save their home turf.

He said their rejection is manifestation of the governance deficit of six years and the hollow promises made with the people including their self-proclaimed constituency of Jammu. He lambasted the BJP for unleashing a vicious campaign against the NC with malicious intent of creating doubts in the public mind.

“The BJP has been trumpeting from rooftops about forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir and one wonders on what basis”, Rana said, asking if such a dispensation is thrust undemocratically, then it is different, otherwise the people have pronounced their verdict in the just concluded elections, which is hugely in favour of National Conference that has presence from Lakhanpur to Turtuk, Uri to Paddar and Poonch to Gurez. The NC is the voice of the people and it has testified umpteen times, even during most difficult times, he added.

He recalled the performance of the National Conference governments during different spells and said the development got new meaning with each region and sub-region getting their due share and the state witnessing holistic development. He said two lakh jobs were provided during the government led by Dr Farooq Abdullah and this odyssey continued under the dispensation of Mr Omar Abdullah as well.

He also exhorted the cadre to reach out to the people and help in getting their problems solved. This will isolate the divisive forces, who are polarising the atmosphere by creating communal wedge in the society. Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish as a pluralistic state, as envisioned and sustained by Sher-e-Kashmir. He said the NC will single-mindedly pursue its political philosophy of equitable development to all the regions and sub- regions besides providing equal opportunities of progress to all, irrespective of region, religion, caste and creed.

Addressing the gathering, Provincial Youth National Conference President Ajaz Jan complimented the people for their sagacious decision of rejecting communal politics by stamping secular candidates and routing out the BJP from Pir Panchal region.

Earlier, Rana paid glowing tributes to Th Rachpal Singh, describing him as a leader of the masses.

A 2-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed leader.