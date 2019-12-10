Press Council of India team visits PCJ, takes feedback on present media scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: The visiting `Fact Finding Team’ of the Press Council of India (PCI) today had an extensive interaction with the members of Press Club Jammu and took feedback on the present media scenario here and issues confronting working journalists, particularly in the wake of situation arising following developments after August 5, when Article 370 and 35-A were revoked.

The three-member `Fact Finding Team’, headed by Balwinder Singh Jammu and comprising Kamal Nain Narang and Raza Hussain Rizvi, visited the Press Club Jammu and had detailed meeting with the PCJ Executive Members and senior journalists.

Ashwani Sharma, President of PCJ, apprised the visiting team that continued suspension of mobile internet service in Jammu since August 5 has affected smooth flow of information and news even as there was no disruption in publication as well as circulation of the Jammu based newspapers.

Similar views were expressed by Secretary General of the Press Club, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, vice-President Abhimanyu Sharma and former president of PCJ, Manu Shrivatsa, who opined that internet restrictions were causing delay in instant flow of information.

In the presence of Director Information Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar and other functionaries of the Directorate, the Press Club Jammu members also drew attention of the visiting PCI team towards the mushrooming of social media channels and self styled journalists, who need to be checked. The Press Club sought intervention of the Directorate of Information to isolate the fake journalists so that genuine and working scribes may not face difficulty while covering the events.

The PCI team also discussed extension of Government schemes for benefit to media and asked the Press Club to aware all working journalists about these schemes.

Pertinent to mention that the Fact Finding PCI team is on three-day visit to Jammu and returning to New Delhi tomorrow after taking feedback on the working of media here and the difficulties, if any, being faced by the working journalists post August 5. The team will compile its feedback after a visit to Kashmir Valley and then submit its report to PCI Chairman Justice (Retd) T K Prasad as a concern was expressed about problems being faced by the newspapers and media persons in the Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of some restrictions after August 5.

Earlier, during the visit of the PCI team to the DIPR yesterday, Director Information made a detailed presentation regarding overall functioning of the DIPR and support/facilities being provided to the media fraternity.