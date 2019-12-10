SPIC-MACAY programme organized at KV-1

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: SPICMACAY (Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) programme was organized here today in KV -1 Gandhi Nagar Jammu where Padma Shree Dr G C D Bharti along with others gave their performance.

Dr Bharti along with co-singers Gopi Kishan Bharti, Bhushan Bharti, C V Vanchaspati, Dholak Vadak C Pavasa Nand Bharti and Tabla Vadak Komesh Bharti mesmerized the students of the Vidyalaya with Indian classical singing, Sufi music and Kabir Bhajans. Dr Seema and Dr Sapna of Spic Macay Jammu unit were also present.

SPIC-MACAY’s K V circuit started by K V Nagrota and K V Sunjwan and now it was the turn of the K V No.1 Jammu to host the programme of Bharti Bandhu. They were given a warm welcome by Dr D Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, KVS(RO) Jammu, D P Patel and T R Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner’s, KVS(RO) Jammu and the host Principal Amit Walter.

The students were briefed about the SPIC-MACAY movement and its importance in the life of students at all levels. SPIC-MACAY works to enrich the quality of formal education by increasing awareness about different aspects of Indian heritage and inspiring the young minds to imbibe the values embedded in it. It seeks to inspire youth through experiencing the mysticism embodied in the rich and heterogeneous cultural tapestry of Indian and world heritage with a hope that the beauty, grace, values and wisdom embodied in these arts will influence their way of life and thinking and inspire them to become a better human being.

Bharti Bandhu enthralled the students with their Kabir Gayan and Sufi music. They also casted their melody and energized the students with Ram Bhajans. Though it was a chilly morning , the whole atmosphere was warmed up by the equal participation of students and teachers.

To conclude, a vote of thanks was presented by Romi Amrit, Vice Principal of the Vidyalaya.