Dedicate JKIDFC projects to public immediately after completion: FC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: Financial Commissioner (Finance), Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today asked the departments to inaugurate the completed projects sponsored under Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) immediately after their completion.

The departments were asked to handover all the 1,256 completed infrastructure development projects, worth Rs 2,280 crore, before the commencement of third week of March next year.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta was speaking at a review meeting attended by Commissioner Secretary PHE, A.K Sahu; Registrar Jammu University, Prof. Rajini Dhingra; Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez; Secretary Technical Education, Zubair Ahmad; Executive Director JKIDFC, Shameem Ahmad Wani and many other senior officers and officials from different departments.

Mehta, who is also Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the Corporation, directed the officers to personally visit the sites and verify the status of the sponsored projects. He stressed on keeping the work on all of the projects apace to achieve maximum progress. He asked for reviewing the status of these projects regularly and accelerating the work where progress is not up to the mark.

The CMD underscored the need for preferring and clearing the payment bills as soon as works are completed. He also reviewed the status of payments made against the completed projects by each department. He asked the officers to show a sense of urgency in completing these languishing projects. He further directed them that all projects sponsored under JKIDFC should be properly illustrated at the time of their completion.

The meeting was informed that among the 1,256 projects of 22 departments set to be completed till March 2020, 422 belong to PHE department, 180 to R&B department, 168 to PDD, 76 to I&FC department, 104 to School Education, 77 to Youth Services, 50 to Health and 48 each to Housing and Industries departments.

Some of the mega languishing infrastructure development projects approved by JKIDFC are Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme, Jammu (Rs 108.16 Cr), Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme, Srinagar ( Rs 154.69 Cr), EDI Campus Bari-Brahmana, Jammu ( Rs 50.74 Cr), Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Jammu ( Rs 32.24 Cr), BPOs across J&K ( Rs 60 Cr), Drilling of Hand pumps across Kashmir region (Rs 33.50 Cr). Besides projects worth Rs 70 crore are under execution for upgrading the sports infrastructure across J&K.