President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 terror attack in Iceland

REYKJAVIK (ICELAND): President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the victims of the 9/11 terror attack on Wednesday and urged the international community to take a firm stand to stop the “inhuman forces” from destroying peace and harmony.

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Iceland as part of his three-nation tour of Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia during which he will brief the top leadership of these countries on India’s “national concerns”.

“We remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attack in the US. On the occasion, let us once again resolve not to allow these inhuman forces to destroy our peace and harmony,” Kovind said as the world observed the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attack. (AGENCIES)