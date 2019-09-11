Ashok Koul meets Governor

SRINAGAR : Sh. Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization), J&K, Bharatiya Janata Party, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Sh. Koul shared with Governor his Party’s views on the prevailing scenario and strengthening of grass root level democratic institutions for holistic development of J&K and Ladakh.

Governor urged Sh. Koul to work devotedly for ensuring public welfare.