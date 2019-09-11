India tops medal tally in Track Asia Cup cycling

NEW DELHI: Ronaldo Laitonjam won his fourth gold of the meet as India picked up three medals on the concluding day to emerge overall champions in the Track Asia Cup cycling competition here on Wednesday.

India topped the medal tally with 10 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals as the tournament came to an end at the IGI Sports Complex here. The home team clinched 2 gold and 1 bronze on final day on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan finished overall second with 4 gold and 3 silver while Malaysia secured third place with 4 gold and 1 silver.

Ronaldo once again hogged the limelight by winning a gold in junior men’s Keirin event, his fourth of the meet. The junior world champion team member Ronaldo had earlier collected a gold each in sprint, 1km time trial and team sprint junior events. (AGENCIES)