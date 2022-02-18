Powergrid hands over medical equipment to DH

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 18: Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Powergrid, Executive Director, Power grid Corporation of India Limited, (Northern Region-I), A.K Mishra today handed over Medical Equipment to Dr. Harish Arya, Dy. CMO, District Hospital (DH) Faridabad.

This CSR initiative of Powergrid will help in augmenting the overall health infrastructure of the district.

Protection from COVID-19 and general well-being along with safety and health of the citizens is the top priority of the Government.

ABG portable machines help in rapid analysis of blood parameters of critical patients both in Intensive Care Units and Trauma Centers which facilitates attending doctors to quickly ascertain the condition of patients and prescribe course of treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra reiterated Powergrid’s commitment in contributing to wellbeing of the society.

He also apprised the Haryana State officials about various CSR assistance provided to district authorities during COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of DH Faridabad, Dr. Harish Arya and Gaurav Singh, Additional CEO from Haryana State CSR Trust received the first phase of equipment.

R.P Sinha, Sr. GM (HR), Vinayak Chauhan, Sr. GM (CSR), Vinod Prakash Baxla, Sr. DGM (HR) from POWERGRID and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.