ADGP Armed takes stock of constt work of Border Battalion Hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed, Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Javed Mujtaba Gillani, paid a visit to APC Wayen in Kupwara and took stock of functioning of IRP-4th Battalion, welfare of its officers & jawans and ongoing constructional work of Border Battalion Headquarters.

The ADGP was accompanied by DIG Police NKR and Incharge DIG IRP Range Kashmir Udhay Bhasker Billa, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din, Yougal Manhas Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara and Liaqat Ali Choudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police APCR Kashmir.

During the visit, the ADGP conducted the inspection of the Administrative block of the unit and pinned ranks to the newly promoted officials in an impressive piping ceremony. He also addressed a darbar of officers and jawans of IRP-4th Battalion. During darbar, Jawans and officers put forth their respective grievances before the ADGP. The ADGP listened to their grievances in detail and also issued on the spot instructions with regard to various issues.

While addressing darbar, the ADGP advised the jawans and officers for maintaining discipline, and taking care of personal as well as camp security besides strictly adopting the COVID appropriate behaviour. He emphasized the need to upkeep and maintain the pride of uniform.

On the occasion, the ADGP also inspected the ongoing construction work of the Headquarters for newly raised Border Battalion and interacted with the Engineers of Police Construction Division on the constructional issues of the building. During the visit the ADGP also paid a visit to the site/land identified for construction of Unit Headquarters in Sopore for the newly raised Women Battalion.

Earlier the Commandant IRP-4th Battalion Abrar Chowdhary- SSP welcomed the ADGP and other officers and gave a detailed presentation of the responsibilities and performance of the unit. He also highlighted the various issues confronted by the unit.