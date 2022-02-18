Namgyal reviews progress on CSSs under DISHA

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Feb 18: In a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee here today Chairman DISHA, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal reviewed the progress of implementation of various Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in Leh.

Sector wise physical and financial progress on various development works being executed under various CSS and UT based schemes were reviewed.

Deliberations were held on various schemes being implemented under different sectors of the district including Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, Digital India, Land Record Modernization Programme etc.

The CPO Leh gave a power point presentation on the achievement made under different CSS by different departments in Leh.

Reviewing implementation of key schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, PM KISSAN, Deen Dayal Upadhay Gramin Jyoti Yojana etc which comes under different department like Rural, Education, Health, PWD etc, the MP directed the concerned officers to ensure 100 per cent coverage of beneficiaries under different schemes.

He also directed the concerned officers to identify the problems in every sector and submit it to him as well as to CEC and DC Leh.

Namgyal emphasized on working in collaboration with different departments so that the repetition of work is excluded.

The meeting was attended by CEC LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyaltson; Executive Councillor LAHDC Leh, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; Executive Councillor LAHDC Leh, Stanzin Chosphel; Deputy Commissioner Leh, Shrikant Suse and other members of DISHA committee and district officers.