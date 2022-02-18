Dr Farooq criticizes BJP for pursuing anti-poor, anti-youth policies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today criticized the BJP for pursuing ant- poor and anti-youth policies, saying the problems of the people have multiplied over the years with major brunt being faced by the educated unemployed due to burgeoning unemployment problem.

Interacting with a delegation of the National Conference Students Union, Dr Farooq Abdullah shared the concerns of the youth at appropriate forum, saying the joblessness has increased manifold with limited options available to the aspirants and the slow pace in the recruitment process. He said the pandemic has further aggravated the situation as skilled and unskilled workforce feels pushed to the wall.

National Conference Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, Nasir Aslam Wani Provincial President Kashmir, Ch. Ramzan Ex-MLA, Mubarak Gul Ex-MLA, YNC Provincial President Ajaz Jan, Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari Ex-MLA, Sardar Surinder Singh Bunty vice president and Abid Magrey were among the senior leaders present on the occasion.

Dr Abdullah said that the National Conference has all along stood by youth and will continue to fight for their legitimate cause. The youth cannot be pushed to the wall, he said, adding that measures are needed to be expedited to address issues concerning them earnestly.

Rattan Lal Gupta and Ajaz Jan expressed anguish and concern over the use of force against the young boys and girls for their sin of seeking redressal to their problems, especially in the wake of the withdrawal of posts and last moment cancellation of interviews in the police.

Dr Farooq Abdullah urged the cadre to stand steadfast in highlighting the problems of the people, especially as the inflation is on rise.

The NCSU delegation, led by its Provincial president Mahesh Bakshi discussed various issues being confronted by youth of Jammu and Kashmir with Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Bakshi said that it is a matter of serious concern as the career of so many youth including the border battalion aspirants despite having qualified the physical test and verification is at stake.

He said the youth will teach BJP a lesson in the coming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several other delegations met the NC President and discussed the organizational matters with him.