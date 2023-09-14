Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to SIDCO Industrial area and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 from 8 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Thanamandi, Fatehpur, Behrote, Plangarh, Bawali, Shadra Sharief and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 16 and 18 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Industrial Area Gangyal, Greater Jammu, Preet Nagar, Langer and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 17 from 7 am to 9 am.

Similarly, the power supply to City, Choudharynar, Gambhir, PWD, and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 17 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Koulpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15, 17 and 19 from 5 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Shankar Colony of 11 KV Sehora feeder, Industrial feeder and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 from 8 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Radha Swami of 11 KV Sehora feeder will remain affected on September 17 from 8 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Industries under Feeder- 3rd and 4th, PHE and Chichi Mata will remain affected on September 15 from 5 am to 9 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Industries under Feeder 2nd, 3rd and 4th will remain affected on September 16 from 5 am to 9 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Kaluchak, BB Town and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Sarore Local, Sarore Industry, Old Complex Industry, Kaluchak, BB town and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 16 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Sallan, Mela, Bhaiya, Patyari, Packka Kootha, Parngoli, Kadather and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Jakhbar, Padyari, Badala and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 and 16 from 6 am to 10 am.