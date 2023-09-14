J&K resident in Delhi receives car e-challan for two-wheeler violation in UT

Both vehicles registered with same number

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: In a puzzling turn of events, a J&K resident, who’s settled in the National Capital Region (NCR) and has abstained from driving his car in the Union Territory (J&K) for a year, has been slapped with a car e-challan for a road safety violation in the UT.

Strikingly, upon closer scrutiny of the e-challan issued through the “echallan Parivahan” website, it was revealed that the challan was, in fact, issued for a helmet-related violation instead by a two-wheeler in J&K having the same registration number as of the car.

Rajesh Sharma, the J&K resident in the NCR region, said he received the e-challan of Rs 1000 for road safety breach by his motor car, on September 13.

“I was taken aback by the challan since I have not plied my vehicle on the J&K roads for the last one year,” he said.

Sharma said that when he closely studied the content of the e-challan, he reached at a conclusion that the challan was actually issued for a violation by a scooty plying in Jammu and Kashmir with the same registration number i.e. JK02CM-1616 since there was a photo of the scooty in the e-challan.

He questioned as to how two vehicles were issued the same numbers by the Transport authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Under such circumstances, Sharma is confused as to who will pay the challan-he or the owner of the scooty.