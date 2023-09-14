Man dies, wife, daughter injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 14: A man died whereas his wife and daughter were injured when an Alto car met with an accident at Dandesar of Nowshera in Rajouri.

Reports said an Alto car, bearing registration number JK 11B-4049 met with an accident at Dandesar in Nowshera with a truck bearing registration no JK02AL -2569 . In which one persons died and his wife and daughter were critically injured.

They said that soon after the incident, Police team led by SHO Nowshera, Manpreet Singh reached the spot and shifted all the injured persons to SDH Nowshera for treatment, where one among the injured namely, Sagheer Malik, son of Mohd Adrees Malik , resident of Chowkian, Darhal succumbed to his injuries as per report of BMO Nowshera, Dr Iqbal Malik. BMO said two injured Tabassum, wife of Sagheer and his daughter were admitted to GMC Rajouri and the condition of daughter was serious. Meanwhile, Police have taken the cognizance of the matter.