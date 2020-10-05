Power employees protest against privatisation move

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Power employees and engineers as a part of National Protest Day staged protest demonstrations across UTs of J&K and Ladakh against privatisation policy of the Govt.

Power employees under the banner of PECC an amalgam comprising of various Unions of PDD led by Sachin Tickoo, general secretary JKEEGA, Jaipal Sharma, president DEA, Sanjeev Bali, Ajaz Kazmi, PPEU, Anil Slathia, Lineman and Workers Union, HD Singh, TEF Tarun Gupta, Balbir Singh Draftsman Association, Jasbir Singh ITI Employees, Kulbir Singh, PEEU, Gurmeet Singh among others held protests across both the Provinces of Jammu and Kashmir by carrying anti-privatisation placards.

Power Employees Coordination Committee comprising of engineers and employees of Jammu and Kashmir on the call of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers seeking withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 and to oppose privatization of electricity distribution in the Union Territories and States.

The National Protest Day was also observed across the country in solidarity against the repressive measures adopted by UP Government against the power employees of Uttar Pradesh Power Department who are on peaceful protest against Privatisation move.

Protests against privatization move across all districts in Jammu, Kashmir comes in wake of Government proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 for privatization of the Power Sector through transferring the assets created with public exchequer inclusive of natural resources to private houses.

The PECC strongly opposed the approach of Government ventilated through the proposed “draconian anti-people electricity legislation with clear objective of snatching away right of access to electricity from poor section of Indian people and peasants”.

The conglomerate said that it is evident that the bill is for ease of making business for the profit monger community and all aspects related to right to electricity for poor people has been set aside.

“We are anguished to note that when whole country is integrally fighting menace of COVID-19, the Ministry of Power is otherwise busy in curbing the people’s right to energy,” they observed.

“This move will be detrimental to the service rights of the Government employees including the daily-wager and need based workers who have been awaiting regularisation since more than 20 years and lead to hardships for the poor consumers and only rich will have access to electricity,” they maintained.

They appealed to the Union Govt to review its decision.