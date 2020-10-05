Female nurses of SKIMS protest against three-tier shift system

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Female nursing staff of SKIMS, Soura today staged a protest against three-tier shift system that has been introduced by the hospital administration in the wake of COVID-19.

Scores of nurses of the hospital assembled in the Press Enclave and said that they are not ready to work under the said system and that they are being threatened by the hospital administration.

“We have been working under the two-tier shift system and that was good, however, this three-tier system has taken a toll on us mentally and our families are suffering,” they said.

They said that they have to leave their homes at 5:30 in the morning and leave the hospital around 8:30 in the evening.

“This is something that we not able to carry on with and when we bring the issue into the notice of the administration, we are threatened that we will be terminated,” the nurses said.

They said that they went to meet the Direction, SKIMS Dr A G Ahanger, however, they said, he threatened them without even listening to their issues.

The nurses said that they have been managing everything amid COVID-19 and now that the situation has improved what is the fun of dragging the staff for want of patient care.

“You have to understand, the staff is already scarce and they have distributed it in three shifts, it is surely going to affect the patient care-contrary to the claims of the Director who said that he has taken the step for effective patient care,” the nurses said.

The aggrieved nurses said that when they have sacrificed everything when the situation due to COVID-19 was terrible, how it is justified that the hospital administration will threaten us of mass termination.

“This is an injustice to us; during the peak of crises, we have offered our duties at General Wards and then once we were done with that we were told to attend to the COVID-19 patients, we did that, but what justifies the Directors threat of terminating us,” they asked.