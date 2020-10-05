J&K surpasses major States like Bihar, Punjab in active cases

8 deaths in Jammu, total 80 +ve in Ambphalla jail

Spike in Ladakh: 120 test positive

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 5: In yet another reflection of poor state of affairs in health infrastructure as well as COVID management in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory has surpassed many big States like Bihar, Punjab and Haryana in terms of active cases though number of total cases in these three States was much more than J&K, official data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare & Indian Council of Medical Research this morning revealed.

However, the number of Corona fatalities and fresh cases have registered decline in the Jammu region during past few days with eight more deaths including a 25-year-old girl reported today besides 346 new cases, majority of them i.e. 173 in Jammu district even as number of total positives in Ambphalla Jail of Jammu has gone up to 80, four of them females and three staff members

The Union Health Ministry data revealed that as of 8 am on October 5, Jammu and Kashmir has 15,460 active positive cases and was ahead of big States like Punjab, Haryana and Bihar where active positives stood as 13,577, 12,067 and 11,795 respectively.

Significantly, Bihar has total of 1,88,168 cases, Haryana 1,33,878 and Punjab 1,18,157. However, the recovery rate in these States is such an impressive that their active positives were much lower than that of Jammu and Kashmir. The lower active positives despite higher total cases in the three States, is being attributed to better health care facilities and COVID management there due to which the people recovered early.

In terms of death rate also, Jammu and Kashmir is ahead from Bihar. While J&K has reported 1242 deaths, Bihar has recorded only 915 and Jharkhand, which has 87,210 cases as against J&K’s 79,106, has registered just 743 deaths.

Only today, the Excelsior has reported that large number of patients, both COVID and non-COVID, were leaving for treatment in different cities of Punjab due to lack of adequate health care facilities in Jammu region. Two weeks ago, Jammu district had recorded one of the poorest recovery rate across the country.

Health experts believed that Jammu badly lacked healthcare facilities both in Government as well as private sectors and it was high time that the UT Government take some steps to improve health infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a total of 70 persons today tested positive during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district. They include one from SSRB Bahu Plaza, three Power Grid Panama Chowk, one Mubarak Mandi Executive Director Office, two Post Master Office Jewel Chowk, three Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mubarak Mandi, one from GGM Science College, one Floriculture Parks and Gardens Gandhi Nagar, two MAM College Jammu, three in the office of Commandant JKAP Security Channi Himmat and one Women College Gandhi Nagar

Jammu district today reported 173 Corona cases, which was exactly half of the total cases i.e. 346 in Jammu region. Of 173, 163 were locals and 10 travelers. Five doctors and four members of a family from Janipura were among the positives. Besides, a number of para-military personnel have also reported positive for the virus in Jammu district.

Number of total positive cases in the Ambphalla Jail in Jammu district has gone up to 80. They include 77 prisoners, four of whom were women and three staff members.

Jail Superintendent Mirza Salim said all positive prisoners have been isolated within the Jail premises.

It may be mentioned here that apart from Ambphalla Jail, number of prisoners have been infected by pathogen in Kathua, Rajouri and Bhaderwah jails.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman from village Simbli Wala in Kanachak area of Jammu district who was brought dead in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously. A 38-year-old man from Rehari who was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress, hypertension and Coronavirus also died in the GMC Jammu three days after the admission.

Two deaths were reported from Rajouri district today.

A 75-year-old woman from Ward No. 11 of Rajouri town died in the Dayanand Medical College (DMC) Ludhiana where she was under treatment for ailments and COVID-19 while a 65-year-old from Aitti Fatehpur in the same district succumbed to pathogen in the GMC Rajouri, SSP Chandan Kohli said.

A 70-year-old woman from Tregam in Khari area of Banihal in Ramban district, who was positive for COVID-19, died in home isolation this afternoon while 65-year-old man from Sheryan, presently putting up at Akramabad in Doda district died of co-morbidities and Coronavirus in the GMC Doda.

A 70-year-old man from Surankote died in the GMC Jammu. He was suffering from multiple ailments and was positive for COVID, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

Reasi district today reported 28 new Corona positive cases including 16 CRPF personnel, four Government employees, two workers of AFCON working for the Railways, a Bank employee and two patients, one of them a pregnant woman.

Among 25 positive cases in Poonch, two were SSB jawans and rest locals.

All 31 positive cases in Kishtwar district, 26 in Doda and two in Ramban were locals.

As many as 936 persons today recovered from the virus in the region, the maximum being 297 in Jammu district, 235 Rajouri, 156 Samba, 80 Udhampur, 73 Kathua, 59 Poonch, 33 Doda and three in Ramban district.

Jammu region now has 31959 Corona cases including 8215 active positives as 23357 have recovered while there have been 387 casualties, as per the official figures.

Meanwhile, 120 new cases were today reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh including 118 in Leh and two in Kargil taking Corona tally to 4641 and active positives to 1166 as 3414 persons have recovered.

Ladakh has reported 61 Corona casualties—26 in Leh and 35 in Kargil.