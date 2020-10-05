B2V3 aimed to encourage participatory development in Panchayats: Advisor Bhatnagar

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 5: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today said that the 3rd edition of Back to Village programme (B2V3) was aimed to encourage participatory development in panchayats by listening to grievances and plan development as per the aspirations of the rural populace.

The Advisor said this while addressing a large gathering of people during a B2V3 function at Panchayat Kattal Brahamana in Hiranagar today.

He maintained that the Back to Village programme is devised to enable, strengthen and empower PRIs and foster the pace of development at grassroots level. He said UT administration has directed DCs and SSPs to convene public hearing every Wednesday at the door steps of the people to achieve speedy redressal of issues raised by them. He asked the people to come forward and avail benefits of welfare schemes of the government to improve their socioeconomic condition.

The Advisor impressed upon the PRI members to plan out the development works of their respective panchayats in order to fulfil the aspirations of people regarding development from all levels.

Responding to the demand of making easy mechanism for issuing border resident certificate, the Advisor directed DC Kathua to look into the matter and devise suitable mechanism for the same at the earliest.

On the occasion, several delegations met the Advisor and raised issues included water scarcity, road connectivity, low voltage and other developmental issues witj the Advisor.

The Advisor gave patient hearing to the demands and issues raised by the public.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Kathua O.P Bhagat said that the administration is making effort to educate people about various schemes of different departments. He said departments will be directed to make special awareness camps in Hiranagar to benefit border dwellers.

Among others SSP Kathua , Shailendra Mishra , SDM Hiranagar , BDC chairman, PRI members, officers from various departments and a large number of locals were present.