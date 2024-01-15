Pollution increases in water bodies of Bhaderwah, Section 144 imposed

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Jan 14: Increasing settlements along fresh water bodies and absence of proper sewerage system has badly hit the rivulets of Bhaderwah valley.

Once known for their crystal clear and sweet water, half a dozen of the streams flowing through Bhaderwah are fast turning into stinking Nallahs as all the garbage of the town including bio-non-degradable wastes besides human wastes are unabatedly thrown into these water bodies.

Locals, religious bodies and environmentalists have been expressing concern over this claiming that Neel Ganga (Neeru) river is getting polluted as human wastes from toilets along with bio-non-degradable wastes are being thrown into these water bodies.

Numerous fresh water bodies of Bhaderwah like Puneja Nallah, Halian, Haloon and Hanga besides sacred Neel Ganga flow through the town and their waters were once used for drinking and irrigating fields but these days these water bodies have got dangerously polluted as all the human and other wastes are being thrown into these water bodies.

Historic Gupta Ganga temple and Markazi Jamia Masjid are located on the bank of Neel Ganga and Puneja Nallahs but due to poor working of the authorities both these water bodies have become stinking drains. Religious bodies and environmentalists are demanding immediate corrective measures to save the water bodies.

“Ancient Shiv temple known as Gupt Ganga, built by Pandavs is located on the bank of sacred Neel Ganga and hundreds of pilgrims and tourists daily visit this place and take a dip in its sacred waters but unfortunately the holy water bodies are also being polluted and there is none to stop this and administration has become mute spectator,” said VHP leader, Satish Kotwal adding that they have time and again requested the administration to do the needful but so far no concrete measure has been initiated.

Environmentalists have also raised the concern over polluting of water bodies.

“Water pollution has reached a critical point and pollution of water bodies has extremely affected lives of aquatic animals and it leads to the disruption of aquatic ecosystems. Once heaven for different species of cold water fishes, these streams have turned into stinking toxic water bodies,” said Tariq Pervaiz Shaphri, social worker from Bhaderwah.

“Outbreak of mysterious illnesses and water born diseases in Bhaderwah and its adjoining areas is a wake-up call triggered by the increasing pollution in water bodies and it’s high time for the Governments to take steps to prevent water pollution,” said Rashid Choudhary, social activist.

“We tried to convince, educate and motivate people to not to pollute water bodies but unfortunately no visible change has been witnessed on ground and we are left with no other option than to impose Section 144 to book the violators for polluting water bodies,” said ADC Bhadarwah, Dilmir Choudhary.