CCTVs help police solve Budgam theft case

SRINAGAR, Jan 14: The CCTV footage has helped the police in solving a theft case in Budgam, leading to the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of stolen property worth lakhs.

Detailing the case, the police stated that on January 12, the Magam Police Station received a written complaint from some shopkeepers at Magam Market, reporting burglaries that occurred during the intervening night of January 11-12.

The complaints indicated that goods worth lakhs were stolen, and a vehicle (Tata Sumo) bearing Registration No. JK04-9558 was also taken.

“Upon receipt of this information, a case was registered at Police Station Magam under FIR No. 03/2024, citing relevant sections of the law, and the investigation was initiated,” the police said.

During the investigation, some suspects were apprehended, and leads were followed, resulting in the arrest of one accused identified as Himayat Hussain Mir, son of Mohd Hussain Mir, a resident of Yagipora Magam.

“Upon analysis of CCTV footage, it was observed that the vehicle was taken towards the Pattan-Sopore axis. Subsequently, teams were dispatched to various locations, and the vehicle was traced near Hygam Sopore. Goods worth lakhs, along with the vehicle, have been recovered,” the police stated.

The police also mentioned that further investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests and recoveries are anticipated. They urged the general public to install CCTV cameras as per the directions of the District Magistrate.