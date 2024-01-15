Massive forest fire in Mandi, Dera Gali; Army comes to rescue

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH/ RAJOURI, Jan 14: A massive fire broke out in compartment number 55-H of forest area of block Mandi in Poonch today while another major fire incident was reported in Dera Gali area of Thannamandi in Rajouri last night.

Official sources said that the fire broke out early in the morning today after which employees of Forest Department reached in the compartment, followed by Fire and Emergency Services men to the nearby area on road to control the fire but even after the hactic efforts fire could not be controlled fully as the fire tenders have no access to enter forest.

It is pertinent to mention here that forest is dry because of no rains and snowfall even in the winters following which fire is breaking out in many forests now a days and today morning it broke out in compartment number 55-H in Mandi block which was being controlled by the department till evening, while the fire has been broke out in one more forest area of Mandi tehsil. “We may take the help of Army and Police if required”, an official said.

Meanwhile, prompt and speedy response from Indian Army saved many lives and infrastructure in Dera Ki Gali area where a large area came under fire last night. The villagers feared destruction of seasonal crops as the flames spread in the adjoining area with winds.

The Forest guards, Army and Police sounded alert after the spread of fire and a fire fighting team of Indian Army came to the response. Two fire fighting teams with strength of 50 personnel each where immediately rushed on to the incident site along with requisite fire fighting equipments and water bowsers. The party regardless of personal safety pursued the fire extinguishing task over the steep hillocks and by midnight at 12:30 am the forest fire spread was curtailed within time avoiding unwarranted damages to seasonal crops of residents of DKG and Gunni villages.

The efforts of Indian Army 61 RR and 16 RR were applauded by the locals and civil administration for rendering timely assistance as army played key role in controlling the forest fire in DKG. SDM Thannamandi Shafiq Ahmed Mir and Tehsildar Sahil Ali Shah also supervised the whole operation till the forest fire was controlled.