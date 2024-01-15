Unity in diversity strength of India: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Jan 14: Leading the cleanliness drive at historic and heritage Kol Kandoli Temple- the first destination to pilgrimage of Shri Mata Vaishno Deviji Cave Shrine from the ancient route-as part of BJP’s country wide initiative ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today participated in the Swachh Teerath Abhiyan saying temples being the sanctuaries of faith hold special place in the hearts of every Sanatani.

“It’s important we maintain these sacred spaces with utmost care and cleanliness, which is not just a physical aspect but a reflection of our devotion for the diviner”, Rana said while interacting with the devotees.

Referring to the BJP’s commitment to nation-building, he said the party has all along encouraged the people to embrace cleanliness as a way of life. Let us set an example for others to follow and make our temples not just places of worship, but also models of cleanliness, he said, adding that this will be a befitting response to Swachh Bharat Abhyan .

Devender Rana also joined in the Kanya Poojan and Havan, held on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the festival widely observed in various parts of the country, symbolizing the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer, warmer days. He also partook in the community langer, organised for the devotees thronging from the adjoining areas.

The prayers and Havan were organised to invoke the blessings of Almighty for the Sacred Pran Prathishtha of Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya at the august hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22nd January.

He greeted the devout on Makar Sankranti, praying the festival to bring people together in joy and gratitude.

“Let this festival be a reminder to soar high in our endeavors and bring joy, prosperity, and unity to all”, Rana said, adding that prayers for wellness of humanity is core of Sanatan Dharma that believes in Vasudeva Kutumbakam.

He said unity in diversity is the strength of India that has to be further strengthened by fostering brotherhood and amity to realise the vision of the Prime Minister, making the country Vishwaguru with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.