Provide top-notch services and help in providing justice to people:DGP

Interaction with Kupwara Police personnel held

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 14: Provide excellent police services, work closely with public, maintain a strong system of accountability, transparency, and help in providing justice to people who seek your assistance. The was advised by the Director General of Police, J&K, R R.Swain to officers and Jawans of J&K Police during an event at District Police Lines Kupwara this evening.

The event among others was attended by DIG North Kashmir Range, Vivek Gupta, SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure, SSP Handwara Dawood Ayoub, SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, SSP Traffic Kashmir R P Singh, CO IRP 4th Bn. Showkat Ahmad Dar, and AIG T&P Manoj Kumar Pandith.All gazetted & Non Gazetted officers and jawans of the Kupwara district participated in the programme.

In his address, the DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police, has tremendous responsibilities on its shoulders. As the primary law enforcement agency in the region, the force is entrusted with safeguarding public safety, maintaining law and order, and ensuring that the public receives top-notch policing services.

He said that people in tough times visit Police Stations with a hope that their problems and issues will be solved, it is then an opportunity and a crucial role for Police officers to ensure justice, he added. Police as an enforcement agency has a great duty of helping people get justice, DGP said adding that the force is entrusted with immense responsibility and it must act within the boundaries of law and uphold the principles of justice and fairness. He directed the officers and Jawans to work closely with the public and maintain strong system of accountability and transparency.He impressed upon them to be committed in safeguarding and promoting the overall well-being of the society.

He said that J&K Police as a crucial component of administration has to work tirelessly to protect the citizens against violence, crime, and other nefarious activities. With a diverse range of roles and responsibilities, we have to ensure that law is applied fairly and equally to all.

He said that critical aspect of the Police’s role is to provide public services, such as traffic management, emergency response etc. The Police are often the first point of contact for the public, and the force is relied upon to provide prompt and effective assistance in times of need. By offering these services, we have to demonstrate the commitment to serving the public and promoting the well-being of the community.

The DGP also directed for identifying the officials who have been put in best efforts in ensure better service and justice to the public who he said would be acknowledged and rewarded.

The DGP J&K also listened to the grievances and requests of Police personnel and directed for the redressal.

In his welcome address, the IGP Kashmir Zone V. K. Birdi said that J&K Police personnel are known as cutting edge level Police personnel and the work of J&K Police is being appreciated at all different levels. He said that subordinate staff or jawans are the backbone and source of energy of any force. He said that J&K Police is facing different challenges whether working in harsh winter weather or fighting internal security or performing normal duties and added that the force is facing every challenge with fortitude.