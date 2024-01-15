DG BRO calls on LG Ladakh to discuss various issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 14: Director General (DG), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) Dr B D Mishra at the Raj Niwas.

Secretary to the LG, Ravinder Kumar; Secretary, PWD, Michael D’Souza; Chief Engineer, Project Vijayak, Brigadier Vinay Bahl; Chief Engineer, Project Himank, Brigadier Vishal Srivastava; Chief Engineer, Project Beacon, Brigadier Saket Singh and other officials were present in the meeting.

The LG commended BRO for keeping the Zoji-La Pass open even in the winter months. He shared the concerns raised by the Chairman of LAHDC Kargil regarding the clearance work at Zoji-La from both sides by Project Vijayak and Project Beacon and the need to continue to move forward without stopping at the zero point so that the work is swift. Highlighting the labour enrolment policy, the LG stated that BRO should continue with their existing payment and selection/enrolment process and not be influenced by private agents to avoid malpractices in the engagement of labourers. He also stated that BRO should continue to have Project Engineers from the Army background so that the infrastructure development projects do not suffer.

Ravinder Kumar apprised the DG BRO of the request made by ONGC to complete the construction of the Mahe bridge at the earliest so that the equipment could be transported to the Geothermal site at Puga. He requested DG BRO to construct a roundabout at the KBR Airport gate to control the flow of traffic keeping in view the upcoming new terminal at the Airport.

DG BRO Lt Gen Srinivasan requested the LG to grant new project works in Ladakh to BRO. Stating that the clearance of roads is their topmost priority, he assured the LG to look into the issues flagged by him.

Chief Engineer Project Yojak requested the LG to direct Deputy Commissioner Kargil for the early completion of land acquisition to begin the Shinku-La tunnel project work.