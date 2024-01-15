Indian Divyang Cricket Team Captain, former Legislator call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Sayed Shah Aziz, Captain, Indian Divyang Cricket Team, hailing from Poonch called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today. He was accompanied by Ghazal Khan, CEO, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India.

The Lt Governor congratulated Sayed Aziz for his remarkable achievements at the National and International sports arena. He also released a promotional video for the upcoming India Vs Sri Lanka International Wheelchair Cricket Series scheduled to be held in Jammu in the month of February this year.

Daleep Singh Parihar, former Legislator from Bhaderwah called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.