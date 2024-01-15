Dr Jitendra launches vital road project in Udhampur-Ramnagar sector

Excelsior Correspondent

Ramnagar, Jan 14: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today laid the foundation stone of the much awaited, vital road project in Udhampur-Ramnagar sector from Ramnagar to Roun Domail here.

He said the vital connectivity project, with an outlay of Rs 22.96 crore rupees, had got caught up in litigation for a long time. But, due to the personal efforts of Dr Jitendra Singh, the litigation was sorted out and the foundation stone of the road was laid.

The Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, road connectivity has been ensured in the remotest regions of the hill district of Udhampur. Dr Singh recalled that the PMGSY began under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the next 15 years till 2014, the total length of PMGSY roads built in the country was just about 3.7 lakh kilometres, whereas in the last nine and a half years under Prime Minister Modi, the total length has doubled to more than 8 lakh kilometres. Dr Jitendra Singh Udhampur has figured among the first three top PMGSY road projects in all the districts of the country.

The minister lamented that this region had not received the kind of attention it deserved from previous governments. But, since Prime Minister Modi had committed that his government will develop all regions equitably and bring it at par with developed regions. Dr Singh said that under the patronage of Modi, the government has been able to upgrade all those facilities to remote areas which people had never imagined before.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that his constituency is the only one which got two Vande Bharat Express trains, three Centrally-funded medical colleges, other Centrally-funded multiple projects, including Devika River Rejuvenation project, Katra-Delhi Express road corridor, north India’s first Industrial Biotech Park, national level Shahpur Kandi Irrigation project.