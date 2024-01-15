LUCKNOW, Jan 14: Renowned poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Sunday. He was 71 years old.
He was suffering from throat cancer for a long time.
Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana told PTI that her father died at the hospital late on Sunday night and will be laid to rest on Monday.
Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At Age 71
LUCKNOW, Jan 14: Renowned poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Sunday. He was 71 years old.