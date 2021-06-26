Police Inducts ‘Black Panther’ Command Control Vehicle In North Kashmir

Will act as command centre for operational, Law & Order and rescue duties for police: DIG North Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday induct ‘Black Panther’ Command Control Vehicle in north Kashmir, officials said.

As per police, the command vehicles are equipped with all modern gadgets and are said to very useful during different militancy related operations.

“With the support of Director General of Police and IGP Kashmir Zone, the Black Panther Command vehicle has been inducted into the operational logistics of North Kashmir Range,” DIG North Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar (IPS) said.

“The vehicle shall act as a command center for operational, law and order and rescue duties for Jammu and Kashmir Police,” he said.

He said advance bullet proof, all weather, all terrain vehicle is a “mobile operational hub”. “It is a big boost to the operational capabilities of Jammu and Kashmir Police,” he said.

So far two vehicles have been inducted in J&K police, one each in Jammu and Kashmir Valley respectively.

“The safety of our officers and personnel is our top priority and providing additional secure mobility and safety gears would surely increase the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, working on the anti-terror front,” the DGP Dilbag Singh had said at the time these vehicles were received.

Besides being bulletproof, the vehicles have high-resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras providing a 360 degree view of the area and are said to have suitable comfortable stay for officers and officials during the time of operations.

With access to the internet, these vehicles can be connected to Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Police for real-time monitoring of the any continuing anti-militancy operation, the officials said.