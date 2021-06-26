Shilpa Shetty flaunts her new hair colour

MUMBAI : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new hair colour.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a video of her sitting at a salon and getting her hair colour done.

“A good hair day made even better. It’s truly the joy of little things in life,” she captioned the post.

Netizens seem to be in love with Shilpa’s burgundy hair.

“Loving it,” choreographer Farah Khan commented.

“This hair colour is suiting you so much,” another one wrote.

“Love the colour,” a user complimented Shilpa.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shilpa will be next seen in ‘Hungama 2’ , which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a part of Shilpa ‘Nikamma’. She is currently judging the dance reality TV show ‘ Super Dance Chapter 4’. (AGENCY)