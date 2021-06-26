Sajan Prakash becomes first Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

NEW DELHI: Sajan Prakash on Saturday became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Sajan achieved the feat as he clocked 1:56:38 in men’s 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. The qualification cut-off was 1:56:48.

“Many congratulations to @swim_sajan who becomes the 1st Indian #swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 as he clocks 1:56:38 in men’s 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. The qualification cut-off was 1:56:48. Way to go champ!” Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports congratulated the swimmer and hailed the “commitment” of Sajan.

“I congratulate @swim_sajan for becoming the 1st Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 as he clocks 1:56:38 in men’s 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. It shows the commitment of our athletes towards making India proud,” Rijiju tweeted.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Agency)