Police Attaches Properties Of 3 Proclaimed Offenders Worth Crores In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: Police in Baramulla after obtaining attachment order passed by Hon’ble Sub Judge Uri attached properties (30 Kanals & 15 Marlas Land worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders who have exfiltrated to PoJK/ Pakistan namely Mohd Lateef son of Shah Mohd resident of Sultandaki (18 Kanals & 6 Marlas), Sadar Din son of Alam Din resident of Madiyan (9 Marlas) & Aziz Din son of Imam Din resident of Singtung Gowhallan (12 Kanals).

The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.88/1984 u/s 7/25 IA Act, 4, 3 TADA Act & 13/1987 u/s 457, 380 RPC, 6/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO & case FIR No. 116/1996 u/s 2/3 EIMCO of PS Uri.

The property was identified belonging to Proclaimed Offenders during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities