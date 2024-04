Kargil (Ladakh), Apr 7: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on Saturday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:55 pm at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 22:55:29 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 76.77, Depth: 10 km, Region: Kargil, Ladakh,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.