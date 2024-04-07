JCCI urges Govt to expedite Jammu based tourism projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the J&K Government to expedite work on the Jammu based tourism projects.

In a meeting of the office bearers of the Jammu Chamber held here today under the leadership of its president Arun Gupta the members urged the government to prioritize and accelerate the completion of key tourism projects in Jammu, including the Artificial lake, Tawi River Front Project, the restoration of Mubarak Mandi and other critical initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in the region.

In light of the upcoming annual AmarnathJi Yatra, Chamber leader emphasized the need for expediting the ongoing tourism projects in the city. He stated that timely completion of these projects would enable tourists to extend their stay in Jammu and explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that the region has to offer. He further highlighted the significant economic benefits that a flourishing tourism industry can bring to the region. Increased tourist footfall would translate into improved business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, generate employment, and boost the overall economy of Jammu, he added.

Chamber requested the government to give utmost importance to the development of the Artificial Lake, Tawi River Front project, restoration of the iconic Mubarak Mandi, and the timely execution of other tourism-related projects in the city. This would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the region but also contribute to positioning Jammu as a premier tourist destination in the Union Territory, he added.

The Jammu Chamber has also welcomed the recent decision of the government to abolish the Urban Transport Environment Improvement Committee (UTEIC), which was responsible for the complicated process of obtaining 16 NOCs for building permission.

“This step by the government is expected to provide a significant relief to the local business houses and create a more conducive environment for investment and economic growth,” JCCI said.

The other office bearers present in the meeting include Anil Gupta- senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta- junior vice president, Manish Gupta- secretary general, Rajesh Gupta- Secretary and Rajesh Gupta-II, treasurer.