FICCI FLO JKL organizes Basohli retreat to promote textile heritage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: A delegation of prominent women leaders from FICCI FLO Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Chapter, led by Chairperson Ruchika Gupta, curated an enriching day retreat to Basohli, a picturesque town nestled in Kathua.

The retreat, held in collaboration with UMEED JKRLM, aimed to kickstart a transformative textile initiative while spotlighting Basohli’s rich cultural heritage and promoting it as a vibrant tourist destination.

An essential aspect of the retreat was an interactive session with the women artisan self-help groups of Basohli engaged in the weaving of Basohli Pashmina shawls and the famed paintings. FICCI FLO JKL members engaged in fruitful discussions, exploring avenues to promote the exquisite GI tagged Basohli Pashmina Shawls and Basohli paintings on a broader platform, both within the state and nationally. Emphasis was placed on enhancing livelihood opportunities for these talented artisans, thereby contributing to their economic empowerment.

To provide firsthand insight into the intricate craftsmanship behind Basohli’s renowned textile heritage, a special loom was installed at the Tourist Reception Centre. FICCI FLO JKL members had the unique opportunity to witness the meticulous weaving process of Pashmina shawls, further deepening their appreciation for the region’s rich artistic legacy. Additionally, a live painting demonstration showcased the age-old art form of Basohli paintings, allowing participants to grasp its nuances and significance in the cultural tapestry of the region.

A vibrant bazaar, featuring local products crafted by women SHGs, served as a platform for FICCI FLO JKL members to directly support and encourage these artisans. Recognizing the pivotal role of women in the textile industry, FLO JKL aims to empower women artisans, enabling them to scale up production and elevate the stature of Jammu & Kashmir’s textile products on the national stage.

Chairperson FICCI FLO JKL, Ruchika Gupta, extended gratitude to Indu Kanwal Chib, Director JKRLM, for her invaluable assistance in realizing this initiative. She also appreciated the contributions of Tehmeed Ahmad Mir, BPM JKRLM Block Basohli, Sandeep Singh, DPM, District Kathua, JKRLM and Ajeet Singh, CEO Bani Basohli Development Authority, for their collaborative efforts in making this event a resounding success.

The delegation included Varuna Anand, Immediate former Chairperson, Arti Chowdhary, Senior Vice Chairperson, Varsha Bansal, Vice Chairperson, Sona Mehta, Treasurer and Mona Saraf, Secretary. Over 40 women FLO JKL members were part of the delegation.