Projecting Statehood, public issues in Parliament our party’s agenda: Azad

‘I returned to J&K to serve my people’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 6: Chairman DPAP and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that projecting Statehood and other public issues in the Parliament is the agenda of his party.

Addressing a public meeting at Hiranagar in Kathua today, Azad underlined the significance of unity and urging voters to prioritize candidates dedicated to raising public issues in Parliament. He appealed to voters to carefully consider candidates who are committed to representing public interests and advocating for their concerns in Parliament.

“Unity is the cornerstone of progress and development. It is imperative that we elect representatives who prioritize the needs and aspirations of the people they serve,” he said.

Azad highlighted his record of raising major issues in Parliament as Leader of Opposition, contrasting it with the silence of MPs from other parties. “The other MPs have failed. What do you expect from them? If you need public issues to be raised, you should vote for our party, whose symbol is a bucket,” Azad added.

He underscored the importance of electing representatives who actively engage with and address the concerns of the public. He urged voters to consider the track record of candidates and prioritize those committed to advocating for the community’s interests in Parliament.

Former Chief Minister reiterated his firm stance against the revocation of Statehood and his efforts to safeguard land and job protection in the region. He highlighted the potential of Jammu and Kashmir and criticized those who underestimated its resources.

“We must reclaim our statehood and fight for our land and job rights in Parliament,” Azad said adding, “A strong presence in Parliament is essential to advocate for the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Azad urged the people to unite and support DPAP’s efforts to secure statehood and protect the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He pledged to prioritize job creation, infrastructure development, establishment of colleges, and improvement of roads if the people choose DPAP’s MPs and support him to form the Government.

DPAP leader emphasized his mission to uplift the poor and needy, stating, “My sole purpose is to serve my people, which is why I have returned to my state.”

Azad reiterated his commitment to the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir, promising to work tirelessly for the welfare of its people. In his impassioned appeal, Azad underscored the imperative of selecting representatives based on their dedication to serving the interests of all citizens, irrespective of religious affiliations.

Azad’s call for unbiased voting resonates amidst concerns of divisive rhetoric and sectarianism. He implored voters to transcend religious prejudices and instead focus on electing candidates who prioritize the welfare of every individual, regardless of religious background.

Among others who were present on the occasion included- former Ministers RS Chib, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ch Gharu Ram, Vinod Mishra, Ashok Sharma, Subash Gupta ( ex-MLC), Davinder Singh Bindu, Brijeshwar Singh Indu and others.