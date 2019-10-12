PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor to Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on November 8, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal said.

Modi will inaugurate the integrated check post on the Indian side, she said.

“With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On November 8th, history will be created with PM Narendra Modi ji inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor (ICP),” Badal tweeted.

“What could not have been made possible for 72 years under the Congress rule, PM Modi has corrected that wrong now,” she added. (AGENCIES)