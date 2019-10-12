I wasn’t frustrated, I’m happy to be bowling again: Ashwin

PUNE: Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said he wasn’t “frustrated” for once during the century-plus stand between Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj as he is just happy to be bowling again in a Test match rather than cooling his heels in the reserves.

Ashwin is no longer India’s first-choice spinner even in Test cricket and it was understandable when the cocky Tamil Nadu tweaker gave a cheeky reply to a question on the resilience shown by the South African tail on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

“I don’t get frustrated and don’t want to get frustrated either as I am happy to be bowling again. Whoever bats again, I am happy to keep bowling at them,” Ashwin said and it wasn’t very difficult to read between the lines as to what he meant after Ravindra Jadeja was preferred in the West Indies.

Ashwin, who had the best figures of 4 for 69 in 28.4 overs, lauded the 109-run ninth wicket stand between Maharaj and Philander, stating that the word “tail-ender is a myth”.

“I think the myth of tail-enders is over-stated and when someone bats well, he bats well. Nowadays, nobody is really a mug with the bat. In our team also, everybody bats pretty well till No 11,” he said.

“Like I said, it is a good pitch and Philander batted beautifully. His defensive technique to spin and fast bowling was wonderful. He played with soft hands and the bat face was slightly running down.” (AGENCIES)