Modi, Xi resolve to take steps to enhance mutual trust between militaries

MAMALLAPURAM: In their second informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping resolved to deepen defence and security ties including further consolidating strategic communication to enhance mutual trust between militaries of the two countries.

In the talks, the two leaders carried out a brief review of ongoing cooperation in areas of defence and security and Xi talked about the need for boosting the engagement further, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said addressing a press conference at the end of the summit here on Saturday.

He said the Chinese side also extended an invitation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit China and dates would be finalised through diplomatic channels. (AGENCIES)