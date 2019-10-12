Kashmir, A 370 India’s internal matter: Prasad

MUMBAI: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of

provisions of Article 370 is India’s internal matter.

During his visit here, the Union Law Minister was asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping discussed the abrogation of Article 370, which ended Kashmir’s special status, and the situation in that state.

“Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter. Whatever decision is to be taken on it, India will decide,” Prasad told reporters.

“Nobody in the world made a comment on it, whether it be the US, UK, European Union, Russia or China,” he added. (AGENCIES)