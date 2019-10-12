India bowl out South Africa for 275, take 326-run lead

PUNE: India bowled out South Africa for 275 to take a massive 326-run first innings lead on day three of the second Test, here on Saturday.

The Umpires declared end of day’s play immediately after Kagiso Rabada was trapped in front of wicket by spinner R Ashwin.

South Africa began the day at 36 for three but a rearguard action through Keshav Maharaj (72) and Vernon Philander (44) helped them cross the 250-run mark.

Faf du Plessis also contributed 64 runs in the Proteas’ fight.

Ashwin (4/69) and Umesh Yadav (3/37) shared seven wickets between them.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 601 for 5 declared

South Africa 1st innings: 275 all out in 105.4 overs. (K Maharaj 72, F du Plessis 64, V Philander 44 not out; R Ashwin 4/69, U Yadav 3/37) (AGENCIES)