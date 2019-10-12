World Youth Chess Championship: India win 7 medals, Praggnanandhaa crowned king

MUMBAI: R Praggnanandhaa emerged as unconquered king in the World Youth Chess Championship here, claiming the gold in the Under-18 Open category on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Grand Master from Chennai settled for a cautious draw in the 11th and final round against Valentin Buckels (Germany) to top the charts with nine points.

He, however, will also have to thank compatriot, International Master Arjun Kalyan for achieving a crucial draw against top seeded Shant Sargsyan (Armenia).

Praggnanandhaa would have been under pressure if Grand Master Shant had won. But Shant could not unravel a determined Arjun, allowing Praggnanandhaa to annex the title.

The Championship ended on a high note for India, with six other medals, including three silver, coming their way.

Only the Under-16 Girls category proved tough for India, although B M Akshaya gave a good account of herself.