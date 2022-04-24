PM meets UAE delegations; says investment proposals in J&K has reached Rs 38,000 cr

PALLI (SAMBA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met delegations from the United Arab Emirates looking for opportunities to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, and said private investment proposals in the union territory has reached around Rs 38,000 crore.

Modi visited J&K to participate in the celebrations for the National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed all gram sabhas of the country from here.

Before arriving at the dais for his speech, the Prime Minister met the delegations from the UAE, an official spokesman said.

Later in his speech, he said a new story of development is being written and many private investors are interested in J&K. (AGENCIES)