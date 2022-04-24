ACB arrests KPDCL technician while accepting bribe

SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday trapped and arrested a Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) technician for demanding and accepting bribe for processing power agreement case.

In a statement, the ACB said it received a complaint alleging that Vinod Kumar Fotedar, Technician-2nd posted in the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, KPDCL of Power Development Department (PDD), Anantnag is demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 for processing Power agreement case of complainant.

The complainant who is an owner of a poultry farm alleged that he had applied for power agreement and the concerned had visited the spot also and demanded the bribe.

A case of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Police Station ACB Anantnag and investigation took-up during which a trap team was constituted.

The team caught red handed Fotedar while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 25000 from the complainant, the statement said and added he was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. (AGENCIES)