AMRITSAR: Over 100 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 700 crore in the international market, concealed in a consignment of ‘mulethi’ from Afghanistan was seized by the Customs department here on Sunday.

An official statement issued here said the heroin was hidden in a licorice root (mulethi) consignment imported from Afghanistan by a Delhi-based individual.

It was detected after the goods were subjected to X-ray scanning as per the prescribed examination procedure. (AGENCIES)