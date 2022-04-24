Top Lashker Commander, Pakistani militant and a newly recruit killed in Pulwama encounter

SRINAGAR: A top commander of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT), a Pakistani militant and a recently recruited militant of Khanyar, Srinagar were killed in Pulwama encounter on Sunday, police said.

They said based on specific input generated by Pulwama Police regarding presence of terrorists in Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles.

As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Later on CRPF also joined the operation.

“In the ensuing encounter, Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan, who was the deputy of LeT’s top commander Basit, Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani, a Pakistani terrorist and recently recruited militant Natish Wani alias Haider resident of Khanyar, Srinagar were killed”, a police statement said. (AGENCIES)